Preseason All-ACC football team released

CHARLOTTE, NC. - Altavista product and Virginia safety Juan Thornhill has been named to the preseason Bronko Nagurski watch list. This award recognizes the top defensive player in the nation. Thornhill was a third-team All-ACC player in 2017 after sharing the team lead with four interceptions. He finished third in the conference and 14th in the nation in passes defended, and had 63 tackles as well. Thornhill is also on the Bednarik award watch list, which is another national defensive award.

The Hokies redshirt senior defensive tackle Ricky Walker has been named to both the Outland trophy and Nagurski award watch lists. The Outland goes to the best interior lineman in college football. The 6-foot 2, 300 pounder is coming off a career year. Walker racked up 41 tackles with 12 and-a-half tackles for loss, and 4 and-a-half sacks in 13 starts. Walker is an All-ACC honorable mention selection.

The preseason All-ACC team did not include any players from Virginia Tech, Virginia or Pittsburgh. Clemson dominated the team with eight players chosen.



2018 All-ACC Preseason Football Team

(Total votes in parenthesis)

Offense

WR - Jaylen Smith, Louisville (90)

WR - Kelvin Harmon, NC State (71)

WR - Hunter Renfrow, Clemson (62)

TE - Tommy Sweeney, Boston College (106)

AP - Greg Dortch, Wake Forest (64)

OT - Mitch Hyatt, Clemson (130)

OT - Chris Lindstrom, Boston College (72)

OG - Parker Braun, Georgia Tech (83)

OG - Phil Haynes, Wake Forest (65)

C - Justin Falcinelli, Clemson (56)

QB - Ryan Finley, NC State (102)

RB - AJ Dillon, Boston College (112)

RB - Cam Akers, Florida State (94)

Defense

DE - Clelin Ferrell, Clemson (122)

DE - Austin Bryant, Clemson (80)

DT - Christian Wilkins, Clemson (122)

DT - Dexter Lawrence, Clemson (119)

LB - Joe Giles-Harris, Duke (103)

LB - Shaquille Quarterman, Miami (98)

LB - Kendall Joseph, Clemson (84)

CB - Mark Gilbert, Duke (79)

CB - Michael Jackson, Miami (68)

S - Jaquan Johnson, Miami (103)

S - Lukas Denis, Boston College (64)

Special Teams

PK - Ricky Aguayo, Florida State (119)

P - Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse (33)

SP - Anthony Ratliff-Williams, North Carolina (97)

ACC Player of the Year

AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College - 45

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson - 42

Ryan Finley, QB, NC State - 37

Cam Akers, RB, Florida State - 13

Greg Dortch, WR, Wake Forest - 3

Joe Giles-Harris, LB, Duke - 2

TaQuon Marshall, QB, Georgia Tech - 2

Zach Allen, DE, Boston College - 1

Eric Dungey, QB, Syracuse - 1

Olamide Zaccheaus, HB, Virginia - 1

Jaylen Smith, WR, Louisville - 1

