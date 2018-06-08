Status of Virginia Tech starting quarterback in doubt

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech's summer of football dreams is quickly becoming a nightmare. A slew of media reports have the status of the Hokies starting quarterback Josh Jackson in question. My sources identify the issue as being academic-related.

The Richmond Times Dispatch has quoted his father, Fred Jackson, who is a longtime coach in the state of Michigan, as saying his son is still a member of the team, but the red-shirt sophomore's status should be resolved one way or the other later this week.

Jackson threw for 2991 yards and 20 touchdowns as a red-shirt freshman and also rushed for 6 touchdowns as well. He is the presumed starter this fall.





