Tribe's Laycock comes to Lane in farewell season

BLACKSBURG, Va. - 12th-ranked Virginia Tech had an impressive win over Florida State on Monday, but the Hokies have a quick turnaround before hosting William & Mary on Saturday. The Tribe's head coach Jimmye Laycock is in his 39th season at the helm of the program and enters this game 1-0.

"Coach Laycock obviously has done a fantastic job at William & Mary for a long time. Talked a little about this on the conference call. Just a tremendous amount of respect for himself and his program. The longevity and consistency that he's had, I'm sure his kids will be anxious to play for him throughout the season and this game," Hokies head coach Justin Fuente said.

Kickoff is 2pm in Lane Stadium on Saturday. The game is already sold out.

