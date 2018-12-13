UVA's Perkins wins Dudley Award

RICHMOND, Va. - UVA junior signal caller Bryce Perkins has captured the Dudley Award, as the top Division I college football player in the state of Virginia.

Perkins wins the award over finalists JMU senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland and Virginia Tech senior defensive lineman Ricky Walker.

Perkins was the unanimous choice for the award at a ceremony in Richmond on Wednesday night. Bryce Perkins is the 9th Cavalier to take home the honor.

Perkins is ranked second in the ACC and 16th in the nation with 188 points responsible for, and his 3,314 yards of total offense is a UVA single-season record.

The junior also set a Cavalier single-season record with 31 touchdowns (22 passing, nine rushing) in 2018.

