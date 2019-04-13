Virginia Tech quarterback competition will continue through spring game

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Since Justin Fuente took the reins at Virginia Tech, the Hokies have had a quarterback competition through spring practice. This year is no different as last year's starter, Ryan Willis, Hendon Hooker and Quincy Patterson battle for the starting nod.

"Well, I mean, they're basically my best friends because I'm with them most of the time. I feel like the competition is great because we all push each other to be better," said Hooker.

"I wouldn't say this spring is any different than any other spring. I think springtime is about getting better, getting some timing down with your receivers, just improving on your personal game. I mean, competition is great. Pushing each other every day, but I don't see the spring as any different than the spring before," said Willis.

Patterson was a high school standout who was invited to participate in Elite 11, the nation's premier quarterback competition. While Patterson had limited reps in three games last season, he's hoping to expand his role this year.

"That's kind of why you come to play college quarterback to kind of be that all-around quarterback, not just do what I did last year. But even if my role stayed the same, I'd just be happy to be on the field. But being able to be everything is definitely a plus and I'd be excited to do that as well," said Patterson.

As far as who starts Saturday, Fuente said don't put to much weight on the spring game lineup. A lot of who plays at any position depends on injuries and other factors. Kickoff is 4 p.m. Saturday at Lane Stadium.



