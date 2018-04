BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Hokies fell to Louisville 3-2 despite an 11 strikeout, 8 2/3 inning outing by pitcher Connor Coward. A ninth-inning solo home run by Louisville's Josh Stowers gave the visitors a one-run advantage which they held for the win. Virginia Tech falls to 15-18, 6-10 in the ACC with the loss. Number 21 Louisville moves to 22-11 on the season, 7-9 in the conference.

