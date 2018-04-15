Hokies celebrate refurbished baseball complex

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Virginia Tech-Louisville baseball series was more than just a doubleheader on Saturday.

It gave the program a chance to hold grand opening festivities for their revitalized baseball stadium.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands along with athletic director Whit Babcock and executives from Union Bank and Trust were on hand.

NFL quarterback Tyrod Taylor was also in attendance. The former Hokies star who is now the starter in Cleveland was in town for the spring game, and came to the park to help celebrate the completion of the $18 million project.

The new digs include a new press box, more seating that is closer to home plate and new premium seating. There is a new club area behind the first base dugout.

Other upgrades include new restrooms, concession areas, marketing areas, locker areas, and a new video scoreboard.

Unfortunately all the fanfare did not equate to any good news on the scoreboard Saturday. Louisville swept the series with a doubleheader victory by scores of 3-1 and 16-1.

