Liberty softball preps NISC Championship Round

After having their NCAA hopes dashed in the A-Sun tournamnet, The Flames are focused on making the post of this postseason chance, especially for their eight seniors.

"We just want to go out with a win and with a really good weekend this weekend and just went at all for our seniors and just do our best and play hard and just improve," Flames junior infielder Autumn Bishop said.

"Oh! It's really important they've let us so well this year I've been a big part of this program and we really just want to do that for them," Flames sophomore outfielder Madison Via said.

The offensive drought that stalled the Flames in the conference tournament turned into an offensive deluge in the regional round of softball's NIT tournament with 1-0, 4-0 and 7-0 wins.

"You know when your score 1st it relaxes the hitters a lot too. So to generate the runs, sure, but right now we're producing runs and that is a nice feeling as we going to Colorado. Hopefully the bats continue to be that way," Head Liberty coach Dot Richardson said.

The Climb to Colorado now complete..Liberty wants to finish what they started..

With UT Arlington, Iowa State and Loyola Marymount amounting to the final hurdles.

"I think it be awesome it's just another opportunity to play post season and I think it's really good for the team and helps helps us gain that skill and ability to play in the postseason a push us further as we go on," LIberty outfielder Jasmeen Click said.

"You always want to give everything, and now we get to go to Colorado it's even more fun. You're with all your best friends for the last time and it's like could be the last-could be not? So I think we're really excited to do this journey in Colorado and give it all we have again," LIberty senior pitcher Julia DiMartino said.

Liberty opens the NISC championship round on Friday vs UT Arlington.

