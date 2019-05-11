Roanoke College ousted from ODAC tournament

SALEM, Va. - Courtesy: Roanoke College Athletics

Fourth-seeded Virginia Wesleyan clipped second-seeded Roanoke 2-1 in an elimination game of the 2019 Old Dominion Athletic Conference Baseball Championship.

In the Roanoke first inning, Scott Ellis led off with a walk and moved to third on a throwing error two batters later. Ellis then scored the first run of the game on a Jack Howard groundout.

With the score tied 1-1 in the ninth inning, Austin Obenour walked to open the inning then moved to third on a Jordan McDonough single. Brady Fallon then delivered an RBI single to give VWU a 2-1 lead.



Roanoke attempted to rally in the bottom of the ninth when Dean Hermanson singled to open the inning before being lifted for pinch-runner Tyler De Meo. Will Merriken moved De Meo to second with a bunt but that would be a close as the Maroons would get as VWU got the final two outs to seal the game.

The Marlins Jacob Pilarski went the distance to pick up his ninth win of the season. He stuck out 10 and gave up just four hits.

Connor Chiulli, Kevin Ledford and Cam Eck combined to allow just three hits on the day and striking out eight.

