Thomas out as Hokies softball coach

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Scot Thomas was the Hokies first softball coach when the program started in 1996. Now, 23 years later he is out at Virginia Tech. The longtime coach has been relieved of his duties by current athletic director Whit Babcock. Babcock says Angela Tincher O'Brien will serve as interim coach.

In a news release, Babcock said: "We will forever be indebted to coach Thomas for literally building our program from scratch and developing it into a national contender and Women's College World Series participant."

The move follows back-to-back losing seasons and a third straight year without an NCAA Tournament appearance. Thomas went 794-568 in 23 seasons. The Hokies advanced to the women's college world series in 2008. Thomas was named Atlantic 10 coach of the year in 1999 and ACC coach of the year in 2007.



