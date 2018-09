NEW CASTLE - Craig County snapped a 30-game losing streak Friday with the 34-16 win over Twin Valley. Tuesday night in the Rocket's make-up game with Montcalm, W.V; they won again, this time 43-13. It marked first back-to-back wins for Craig County football since 2014.

Montcalm, W.V. 13

Craig County 43

Final

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.