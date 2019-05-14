Crawford Enyart, Shelby Stanley take home B'nai B'rith top honors

ROANOKE - The B'nai B'rith awards are one-third athletic achievement, one-third academic achievement and one-third community service. It’s a formula that's hard to argue with.

This year's version, the 69th Annual Athletic and Achievement Awards, the overall female winner went to Shelby Stanley of Patrick Henry. The standout swimmer is a seven-time state relay champion and five-time individual event top-five finisher at state. She's headed to Davidson to swim with her sister Olivia.

On the boys side, Crawford Enyart of Cave Spring takes home top honors. He's the Knight's team captain in basketball who earned all-state first team honors. He plans to attend the United States Naval Academy.

"It means a ton to me, especially considering I have a ton of friends who are at Cave Spring who are amazing athletes, amazing students and they have supported me throughout this process. So that's been a huge factor in my overall excitement about getting picked for this award," said Eyart.

"I'm still speechless. This award honestly just makes all the time you put into your sport and your school and your community, it makes it all seem worthwhile and I'm just so humbled," said Stanley.

The Artie Levin Personal Live Award also went to Enyart, who is a Governor's Early Scholars Award winner as well.



