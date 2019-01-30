Current Penske drivers reflect on Roger Penske's HOF selection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - As the 2019 NASCAR season approaches, the spotlight is on the legendary Penske team as its owner, Roger Penske, is set to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

"It’s hard to think of anyone more deserving than Roger Penske. With his success on the track, obviously in NASCAR, but even off the track with what he’s done on the track with the level of professionalism he brought to the sport," said 2012 Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski.

He's entering his 10th season driving for Team Penske.

"Even some of the innovations he’s brought to the sport, like the modern day jet dryer, he has such a well-rounded list of accomplishments and things he’s helped bring to the sport to help advance it," said Keselowski.

It’s known as the most successful organization in motorsports history, full of rich tradition with wins on multiple platforms for more than 50 years.

Team Penske is coming off a big 2018 season when it claimed its 17th Indy 500 win, 500th overall race victory and its second Cup Series title.

"His ability to lead by example is second to none. He doesn’t have to go in the locker room and give the big pep talk like other coaches and owners have to do in other sports. His presence is enough," said defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano.

"Everybody knows who they’re racing for, who they’re working for and what he expects out of you."

Roger Penske’s commitment to auto racing has helped countless drivers reach their dreams. As he prepares to enter the Hall, he continues to fuel another generation reach victory lane.

"He expects excellence and is disappointed if you finish second and I like that. I want that pressure. I want somebody who has the same goals as me as a driver. I want to win races and he does too and that’s why I want to drive for him," Logano said.

The 10th class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame will be inducted on Friday night. Among the others in that class are Jeff Gordon and Davey Allison.

