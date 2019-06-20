Danville Braves using new talent, hard work to succeed in 2019

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Braves have a lot to look forward to this summer. After a 33-35 finish last season, they added 10 new players to the roster, including Beau Philip of Oregan State, who claimed the team's second round selection.



"I just think we have a lot of good players on our team and on our staff, we're very competitive," Philip said. " I feel like we have good chemistry already. It's very early but it feels like we've known each other a lot longer than a week."

But talent means nothing in Danville if there's not a little hustle behind it.

"(We) just kind of play hard, pull for one another," Philip said. "That's our main thing, being a good teammate, come together and just try to win a game."

And the time off the diamond has definitely aided in motivation.

"I didn't get to play for a cool two and a half, three weeks, so getting back on the field feels so good."

While there may not be challenges like injuries or roster changes quite yet, the soggy summer sure hasn't held back- Danville's season opener was already postponed to the following day.

"We're kind of making the best of it really, having a good mentality about it, taking your small victories, your big victories, and kind of creating a good environment and good energy," Philip shrugged.

"We all signed up to do this, this is what we love. It's just a fun thing to do."

Danville is back in action Thursday night against Princeton.

