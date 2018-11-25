Dawgs comeback falls short

ROANOKE, Va. - (Courtesy of Rail Yard Dawgs):

The Rail Yard Dawgs scored twice in the third period, including a goal in the final minute, to bring themselves within one, but they could not complete the comeback as they fell to the Huntsville Havoc 3-2 Saturday night at Berglund Center.

Trailing 3-0 in the third and working shorthanded, the Dawgs gained possession and broke out through center. Steve Mele carried the puck over the line and fired a shot from the high slot that beat Max Milosek top shelf, putting the Rail Yard Dawgs on the board.

That 3-1 score held until the final minute, when Roanoke pulled its goaltender for an extra attacker. Michael Economos fired a shot on net that Milosek blocked, but Cody Dion smacked it into the net, and the Dawgs were within one with just 19 seconds remaining.

Roanoke won the ensuing faceoff and got the puck into the left wing corner but could not dig it out for any additional scoring chances as the final horn blew and the comeback came up short.

Huntsville started the scoring with a power play goal from Trevor Gerling in the first period. Kyle Sharkey netted a pair of goals in the second to expand the Havoc lead to 3-0.

Milosek made 26 saves on 28 shots to earn the win in net, and Tanner Creel stopped 17 of 20 in the loss.

The Rail Yard Dawgs fell to 5-6-0 in the losing effort, while Huntsville improved to 5-6-1. Roanoke will return to action on Friday night at home against Macon. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Berglund Center. The pregame show on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network begins at 6:50 p.m.



