Here are the local picks in NBA draft

De'Andre Hunter #12 of the Virginia Cavaliers reacts against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half during the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.…

NEW YORK - De'Andre Hunter, in the midst of a big-time run on ACC talent, was selected in round one of the NBA draft.

The forward out of Philadelphia goes No. 4 overall to Atlanta by way of the Lakers, who reportedly made a predraft deal with the Hawks.

Hunter averaged 15 points per game for the national champion University of Virginia Cavaliers this past season.

Virginia's Ty Jerome was the second Cavalier to be drafted, getting picked No. 24 overall by the Phoenix Suns via the Boston Celtics.

Virginia Tech Hokies guard Nickeil Alexander Walker joins Zion Williamson in New Orleans, as he was the 17th overall pick and went to the Pelicans.

It's been 33 years since a Virginia Tech player has been chosen in the first round of the NBA draft. The last was Dell Curry in 1986.

Alexander averaged more than 16 points, four rebounds and four assists in his sophomore season in helping lead Virginia Tech to the Sweet 16.

In addition to Hunter, six more ACC players were taken in the top half of the first round, starting with No. 1 overall pick Williamson of Duke, and two of his teammates

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.