Defensive prowess sets the Hokies apart

ROANOKE, Va. - On the ACC hardwood, Virginia Tech had a slow start against North Carolina A&T on Wednesday night before eventually pulling away for their fifth straight win.

Led by Nickeil Alexander-Walker who had 20 points, the Hokies had five players score in double-figures. When their offense was sluggish in the first half, it was the defense that provided the spark. Tech scored 16 points off turnovers and the bench contributed 17 points in an 82-60 victory. Afterwards the players said their defensive fortitude is setting them apart.

"We're taking more pride on defense and I think that's helping us on the offensive end also," said senior guard Justin Robinson.

"We took pride in defense and started getting transition points, the flow started turning our way again and we started making shots. I think that's how the basketball gods work."

Forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. added, "Getting stops builds momentum for us. We'll get turkeys, three stops in a row, and that's something we stat and look forward to so it's a momentum booster for us."

Coach Buzz Williams and his group will enjoy the holidays before hosting Maryland Eastern Shore on Dec. 28.

