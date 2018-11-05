Defensive woes continue for Hokies

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech’s Defensive struggles continued Saturday night against Boston College as the Eagles rushed for 219 yards against the Hokies' young defense, that was without one starter and suffered more injuries during the game.

Tech found a way to contain running backs AJ Dillon and Travis Levy early but it was the chunk yardage plays that opened things up for the Eagles, leading to 21 unanswered points. Xavier Burke and Houshun Gaines both suffered injuries on the same play in the first quarter.

"I think experience is the best teacher," said Hokies defensive lineman Ricky Walker.

"But, you know, playing hard just gives you a chance. But in order to come out on top you have to do the little things."

In regards to being inexperienced, head coach Justin Fuente said, "Nobody cares that we’re young. They don’t. And that’s what I tell them, you know, we’re not going to use that as an excuse because it’s not who we are and that’s not what we’re going to do. We’re not going to go down that road. So my message to those guys is we have to continue to focus on improvements and they are."

Despite coming up short, there was a bright spot for Bud Foster’s group as redshirt freshman Rico Kearney showed grit, leading the team with 18 tackles.

"Being a younger player, being consistent on a regular basis is probably the thing that concerned me the most and he got an opportunity and he had a great week of practice," said defensive coordinator Bud Foster.

"It’s really important to him and he has some abilities there."

Coach Fuente said after the game that the effort is there and the team is "Playing hard enough but not smart enough.”

The Hokies will try to get things corrected as they travel to Pittsburgh next week.

