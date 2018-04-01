Despite 5-2 loss to Rivermen, Rail Yard Dawgs heading to playoffs

ROANOKE, Va. - (via Rail Yard Dawgs) Maxime Guyon and Matt Beer each scored power play goals but the Rail Yard Dawgs were beaten by the Peoria Rivermen, 5-2, Saturday night at Berglund Center.

The Rail Yard Dawgs got on the board first in the first period while working with a man advantage. Steve Mele fed Guyon in the slot who fired a shot past the blocker of Mason Pulde and the Dawgs took a 1-0 lead.

That lead held until just past the halfway point of the second period. Cody Dion fired a shot on net that trickled to the back post where Mike Gurtler slammed it home to tie the game. The Rivermen then took a lead about a minute later when Alex Hagaman beat Barone with a wrister from the right wing circle, making it 2-1.

Working on the power play in the third period, Joe Kalisz put a shot through the wickets of Barone to extend Peoria’s lead to 3-1. Moments later, Cody Dion fired a shot from an awkward angle that just squeaked through Barone to add another goal to the Rivermen’s lead.

The Dawgs got one back late in the third as Beer fired a shot from just inside the blue line that snuck through traffic and beat Pulde to cut the lead to 4-2. Peoria answered with an empty-net goal from Ben Oskroba to bring the score to its 5-2 final.

Barone stopped 18 of the 22 shots he faced and Pulde made 28 saves on 30 shots to earn the win in net.

The Rail Yard Dawgs fell to 25-25-4 with the loss while Peoria improved to 37-12-5. Roanoke will hit the road for Illinois on Friday for their weekend series against the Peoria Rivermen. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 PM at the Peoria Civic Center.

Despite Dawgs loss Saturday night, they get a playoff berth with some help elsewhere around the league. The Birmingham Bulls fell to the Pensacola Ice Flyers 3-0 Saturday night to give Roanoke the edge in standings and a spot in the postseason.

