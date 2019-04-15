Do Hokies in the NFL watch 'Game of Thrones?'

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Virginia Tech spring game brought some NFL players back to Blacksburg. With HBO's hit show, "Game of Thrones", returning this weekend, I had to ask- do they watch?

The short answer is no. But they revealed what they do watch!

"I do not, I do not watch it. I need to get on it. I watch the same things on TV, I'm pretty boring. I need to up my life a little bit. ESPN. I like watching ESPN. I'm an HGTV type of guy. I love my cartoons. 'SpongeBob', the best one ever," said Steelers running back Trey Edmunds.

"No I don't. My cousin watches it and says it's a good show though. I watch NBA basketball. I watch March Madness when it comes to sports. I like Netflix, lots of shows on Netflix. I don't even know where to start. 'Designated Survivor' was a good one though," said Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

What about Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds, does he watch GOT?

"I do not, I do not. I got to get on it. I really don't have time to watch TV and every time I try to turn on TV I fall asleep," said Edmunds.

There you have it. These players are not jumping on the bandwagon, or should I say, dragon, just yet.

