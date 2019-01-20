Dream Bowl weekend in Salem

SALEM, Va. - Dream Bowl weekend underway in Salem. It’s a college football all-star showcase of the best FCS, DII and DIII players from across the country. The weekend consists of a combine that was held Friday, Saturday's practice followed by a banquet.

Sunday is the HBCU Spirit of America Bowl at 1:30 p.m. Monday is the Dream Bowl, kickoff is noon at Salem Stadium.

The game and surrounding events are a celebration of the excellence, commitment and sacrifice made by the players and their families.

