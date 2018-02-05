Eagles beat Patriots 41-33 for first Super Bowl championship in franchise history

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots attempts a pass in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 Sunday night, giving the team its first Super Bowl championship in franchise history.

THE FIRST HALF

The Philadelphia Eagles gambled on fourth-and-1 with 38 seconds left in the first half and Nick Foles caught the New England Patriots off guard with his first career reception, a one-yard score from tight end Trey Burton, to give the Eagles a 22-12 halftime lead in Super Bowl LII.

Foles took the snap in the shotgun and flipped it to Burton, who turned and found Foles on the right side of the end zone.

The two teams combined for more than 600 yards of offense in the first half. Foles was 13 of 22 for 215 yards, while PAtriots quarterback Tom Brady, going for his sixth Super Bowl ring, was 12 of 23 for 276 yards.

Philadelphia started their second drive on their own 23. On the second play, LeGarrette Blount took a handoff down the right sideline for a 36-yard gain to the New England 34. Foles then found Alshon Jeffrery, who made a leaping catch deep in the end zone. The Eagles lead 9-3 after Elliot hit the upright on the point-after attempt.

After Gostkowski missed a 26-yard field goal, the Eagles drove 65 yards in six plays, with LeGarrette Blount scoring on a 21-yard run around the left end to make it 15-3. The Eagles' two-point conversion, a pass attempt to Jeffrey, failed.

The Patriots made it 15-6 on a 45-yard field goal by Gostkowski.

On the Eagles next drive, Jeffery almost made an acrobatic, one-handed catch inside the New England five, but ended up flipping the ball into the air. Saftey Duron Harmon grabbed it for the interception.

The Patriots then drive 90 yards to score on a 26-yard touchdown run by James White to make it 15-12.

The Eagles took over just after the two-minute warning and drove 70 yards in eight play, culminating in Burton's surprising toss to Foles.

