Early foul trouble, lack of depth trip the Hokies in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Early foul trouble turned out to be Virginia Tech’s Achilles heel on Monday night and in the process it showed how big of a gap there is on the Hokies bench, as they were outscored 32-5.



"I thought we tried to manage it the right way. Obviously we didn’t get any stops," said Hokies head coach Buzz Williams.

"It was kind of a mixed match group that we were trying to survive with and offensively we were for sure out of sorts. It kind of compounded on us fairly quickly."



Two of the Hokies leading scorers, Justin Robinson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, started the game shooting lights out but they each collected three fouls in the first half -- an uncharacteristic move from the two guards. Virginia Tech turned to a supporting cast that was without PJ Horne, who's out indefinitely with an injury.



"We’ve been shorthanded all year so I think guys are going to learn to step up," said Alexander-Walker.

"Chico (Isaiah Wilkins) is going to come in and finally blossom and get used to his role because now he’s going to have to play more minutes. Everyone is going to need to do what they do best and I think we’ll be good."



"No question it helped us for Robinson and Alexander-Walker to get three fouls in the first half. That was part of the big run we had in the last part of the first half," said Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams.

"I like five guys in double figures and I like 25 assists in 36 baskets."



With the loss, the Hokies now sit at 4-2 in ACC play and will try to get back in the win column Saturday as they host Syracuse.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.