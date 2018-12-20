Early NCAA signing period sees local stars moving on

Roanoke, Va. - A number of local stars took advantage of day one of the NCAA early signing period. Patrick Henry HS had two football stars that made it official. Dynamic two-way player Leroy Thomas signed at VMI. He led Alan Fiddler's Patriots in receiving and rushing yards this past season. His teammate, Charlie Boxley signed a letter of intent to walk-on at Virginia. The 6-foot-5 offensive lineman sat out due to and ankle injury this past season.

In addition to Jesse Hanson's top-flight signing at Virginia Tech, Coach Jamie Harless's state semifinal Lord Botetourt squad saw standout receiver and defensive back Jake Dewease head to Virginia with preferred walk-on status. Dewease racked up 782 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns to go along with 8 picks this season.

At Cave Spring HS stellar quarterback Jacob Knight accepted an offer to walk on with JMU. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder passed for 1,070 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018 finishing his career with more than 4-thousand yards total for coach Tim Fulton's Knights.

Brookville's star receiver Micah Glaize and Heritage's star receiver and defensive back Chris Megginson are both staying close to home to play for new Liberty coach Hugh Freeze.

And cross country state runner-up Emma Rogers signs on with William and Mary.

