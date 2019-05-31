EC Glass boys lacrosse prepares for state tournament

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Hilltoppers are the defending state champions in Class 4A, after going a perfect 21-0 in 2018. They won their third consecutive region title, and their motto is "B.T.I."

"B.T.I. is 'Be The Impact.' Every day you're out here be the impact. Bring something to the field. Give something to a teammate. Always giving 110 percent. And you need to be an impact whether you're off the field, on the field, in the game, not in the game. Everybody has a part on this team, everybody has a role on this team and it's important that everybody plays an impact to our success," said E.C. Glass head coach Eddie Ranuska.

