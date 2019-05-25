E.C. Glass lacrosse wins third straight region title

LYNCHBURG, Va. - For the third consecutive year, the E.C. Glass Hilltoppers have been crowned Region 4D lacrosse champions.

The Hilltoppers welcomed in the Cavaliers of Jefferson Forest Friday night in the region finals. Glass scored early and often, leading to a 7-1 halftime advantage.

The Hilltoppers outscored the Cavaliers 8-2 in the second half to come away with the 15-3 victory.

"The mindset tonight was just come out, come strong and put them under right away," said head coach Eddie Ranuska.

"We have a great guy in Matthew Gallagher in the face off circle, so we wanted possessions, score quick goals and put the game out of reach right away and it seems like we did that really well," Ranuska said.

Jefferson Forest and E.C. Glass both qualify for the VHSL State Tournament next week. The Hilltoppers will host a game in the quarterfinal round on Friday night.

