Edmunds family honored with keys to the city

RINGGOLD, Va. - It was a story of hope and a message of inspiration on Friday evening as the City of Danville and Pittsylvania County honored Terrell and Tremaine Edmunds.

It was a grand entrance for a grand occasion as two of the newest faces of the NFL and the pride of Danville returned home.

"It's amazing just seeing ... I don't even call them fans, I'll just say the hometown is a whole family around here," said Terrell Edmunds.

"The Danville community to Pittsylvania County community, seeing everyone come together for a special moment, that's amazing,"

Hundreds from Danville and Pittsylvania County came out to show support for the recent success of Terrell and Tremaine Edmunds. The two became the first brothers ever drafted in the same round of the NFL draft. And for that, the mayor of Danville presented the family with a special honor.

Mayor Gilstrap proclaimed "Friday, May 4, 2018, as Trey, Terrell and Tremaine Edmunds day. I'd like to present to each of you a key to the city."

The story of the Edmundses has been one that's filled with faith, hard work and a spirit of humility.

"For them to come back and these kids to actually see them, that means a lot," said Danville native Keith Lampkin.

"That lets them know even more that, you know, they're closer to their dreams than they thought they were."

Tremaine's message to youths was simple.

"You can accomplish anything you put your mind to, for one. So for the young kids I would keep saying keep dreaming and use positive role models to look up to."

Community members say they hope the story of the Edmundses continues to shed a positive light on the City of Danville and show that good things truly can happen to good people.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.