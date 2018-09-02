Ferrum drops opener to Emory & Henry

FERRUM, Va. - Brian Mann rushed for a new school record OF 257 yards in the Panthers' ODAC debut. Today's game was the third annual Crooked Road Classic. Hunter Taylor was 16-23 passing for 274 yards and two touchdowns for Emory & Henry (1-0, 1-0). Mann rushed 31 times for Ferrum but never found the end zone. Zack Clifford had a 59-yard touchdown run for Ferrum (0-1, 0-1) to open the third quarter and was 12-31 passing for 164 yards and three touchdowns.

