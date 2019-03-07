Ferrum hosting D-3 NCAA Wrestling Nationals at Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. - After hosting the east regional in both 2015 and 2017, Ferrum is hosting the NCAA Division III National wrestling championships at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.

Ferrum qualified three wrestlers with top-three finishes at the Southeast regional in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Panthers in action this weekend include freshman Levi Englman at 133 pounds, junior Mario Vasquez at 141 pounds and senior Blake Rosenbaum at 174 pounds.

"It's important, it's my job to keep the guys focused on the task at hand. And that's just to come to work every day and just focus on just getting better. We have a very experienced group where I think they're locked in and focused. I don't think it's going to be a distraction, maybe for the younger guys a little bit but overall I think it will be fine, " Ferrum head wrestling coach Nate Yetzer said.

One-hundred eighty wrestlers from six regional tournaments across the country are coming to Roanoke. Eighteen per weight class will compete in 10 weight classes for individual national championships, and a team national title.

Action begins Friday at 11 a.m. at the Berglund Center. Finals are scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m.







