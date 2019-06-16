First-annual Father's Day golf tournament raises money for area youth

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke had its own special golf tournament Saturday morning. Thanks to two local businesses, the first Father's Day golf tournament was held at Old Monterey. The goal was to have fun while playing with a purpose.

It was created by Champ Hubbard, who owns Flycodes Apparel, and Jerel Rhodes, who runs the nonprofit organization Rebounding Roanoke. The two have impacted the lives of countless kids in the Roanoke Valley through education, empowerment and sports. More than a dozen teams, made up of people of all ages, competed in the captain's choice tournament. William Fleming grad and current NBA player, Troy Daniels, also made his way around the greens and shared why he decided to come home for the event.

"You know, everyone doesn't have the same platform as other kids in the community. So, I think it's great to give back and not just to the less fortunate, but to everybody," Daniels said.

"Everybody deserves an opportunity so what they're doing is great for the community."

"If I had to leave anything for anyone, it would be to take your time and find out where you can be instrumental in being a blessing to somebody else, bottom line. And that's our heart in doing this project," said Rhodes.

The money raised at the event went back to helping the youth in the Roanoke Valley. A $1,000 dollar check was presented to Roanoke City Schools' homeless campaign and another $1000 dollar check was presented to TAP's youth build program. Hubbard and Rhodes said they want to continue to grow the event in the future.

