First-ever Honor Fest softball game held in Salem

SALEM, Va. - It was a special day in Salem as the first-ever Honor Fest softball game was held at Salem Memorial Ballpark. The event raised money for local nonprofits that serve the nation's veterans.

The game featured local celebrities versus veterans, and familiar faces from the 10 News crew participated. Lindsay Ward, Alyssa Rae, Jonathan Kegges, Brittany flowers and digital content manager Jeff Williamson all took to the field.

The celebs started off hot with a single from Williamson in the opening inning. Two batters later he came across to score on a RBI single. 1-0 lead for the celebs.

But the vets came back to score two runs in the second inning, and went on to win 7-2.

The event benefited Healing Strides of Virginia, Trust House, New Freedom Farm and the Military Family Support Center.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.