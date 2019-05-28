Floyd County, Virginia Tech product Amanda Hollandsworth arrives at U.S. Women's Open

CHARLESTON, SC. - A week to remember for Floyd native and Virginia Tech star golfer Amanda Hollandsworth.

Fresh off her fifth-place finished at the NCAA tournament, Hollandsworth has turned pro for the biggest event in women's golf- the United States Women's Open Golf Championship.

The world's finest in women's golf have assembled here at Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina to decide who is the best, and Amanda Hollandsworth will join them at 9:12 a.m. Thursday morning.

"Just mind blowing. It's so much fun. Just seeing some big names around me too, it's like, just play it cool. 'You belong here,' just tell myself I belong here over and over again. It's helped me calm down. I played a practice round this morning. The first couple holes were a little rough. Just a lot of nerves, a lot of emotion going on. But I just tried to do my best to come back to reality and just play golf," said Hollandsworth.



