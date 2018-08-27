Former NFL player Danny Aiken leads VES into transition to 8-man football

A big headline in Virginia prep foootball this season, is the shift from 11 to eight man football, for seven schools.

Locally, Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg makes the move and is now a member of the new Virginia Independent School Football League (VISFL).

In 2018, the VISFL will include:

· Brunswick Academy (Lawrenceville)

· Covenant School (Charlottesville)

· Greenbrier Christian Academy (Chesapeake)

· Hampton Roads Academy (Newport News)

· Kenston Forest School (Blackstone)

· St. Anne's Belfield School (Charlottesville)

· Virginia Episcopal School (Lynchburg)

Former Cave Spring, Fork Union, University of Virginia and NFL long snapper Danny Aiken was named VES head coach this season. The new league allows his team to be competitive with fewer numbers.

"Some of the biggest things you'll see as it goes is the fields, the width is shorter, so you've got 40 yards. But other than that you subtract two lineman and a back and the rules pretty much stayed the same. So other than it being less people, you're pretty much out there trying to do the same things," said Aiken.

"I mean at first I was just like, 'Eight man, I don't know the rules. I don't know if it's going to be fun or not. Where do I go? Like how's the set up going to happen?' But after a while Coach Aiken came and just taught us a lot. It's similar to 11 man," said Bishops running back Aaron Staggers.

"I'd say the biggest thing is that you've got to move quicker. You've got to be where you're supposed to be faster. But I think it's more of an incentive it to win it, like any other game," said Bishops quarterback Will Twadell.

VES opens their season September 8th against Hampton Roads Academy.

