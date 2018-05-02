Former Titan returns home to coach Northside

ROANOKE - Since its inception, the Northside softball program has been coached by one woman, Lynn Richmond. Richmond led the Vikings to 483 wins and a state championship in her 29 seasons at the helm of the program. She resigned after last season. Since then, Northside hired Sarah Cutright as its new head coach.

"Coming back closer to family and really focusing on my career in the public education system is why I came back. And then getting the opportunity to coach Northside was just the cherry on top," said Cutright.

Cutright grew up playing softball in Roanoke, and started four years at catcher for Hidden Valley. From a player in Southwest Virginia to head coach, her career has come full circle. Not far removed from her collegiate career at Guilford College, her players can relate to her.

"I think we do get each other on a different level because I have been there and I know exactly where they are. Whether they're a freshman or a senior, I've been in that walk both on the field at the high school level and at the college level," she said.

Cutright inherited a program that Richmond raised from infancy. The current team is young, and the coach brings a young mentality. For example, being awarded Skittles when you get on base.

"She's definitely laid back. She doesn't yell much. She tries to boost up everybody. Just great attitude. I just love her energy and everything that she's done for this team," said Vikings catcher Hannah Moore.

The former Titan is no longer in the lineup, or behind the plate. But rather down the third baseline, coaching her new Vikings family.

