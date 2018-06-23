Former UVa guard Devon Hall drafted by OKC

ROANOKE, Va. - Lifelong dreams came true for 60 young men Thursday night at the 2018 NBA Draft. The ACC was well represented with 11 players drafted, four coming from Duke. But one UVA Cavalier had his name called also.

Former star guard Devon Hall was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round as the 53rd overall pick. Hall spent five years in UVA's program under coach Tony Bennett after red-shirting his freshman season. During his senior year, he averaged 11.7 points while shooting 43 percent from the field and added 4 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He is now the fifth Cavalier player to get drafted since 2012 joining Malcolm Brogdon, Justin Anderson, Joe Harris and Mike Scott.

Former Virginia Tech guard Justin Bibbs reached a deal with the Boston Celtics for the 2018 NBA Summer League. The Dayton, Ohio, native started 128 games over four years -- averaging 11 points on 45 percent shooting. He helped lead the Hokies back to the NCAA Tournament, where he scored 17 points for Tech in 36 minutes of play against Alabama.

