Four Northside football players continue playing careers

ROANOKE, Va. - Four football players at Northside High School signed letters of intent to continue their playing careers on Wednesday.

Head coach Scott Fisher and Athletic Director Mark Eubank were on hand as the seniors announced their future plans.

Running back and linebacker Brent Butler is heading to Concord. Lineman Brendan Kiser signed his letter of intent to UVA Wise. Running back and linebacker Deion Richardson will be attending Bridgewater College, and lineman Noah Horton is going to Fork Union Military Academy.

