Four Salem Red Sox chosen for All-Star honors

SALEM, Va. - Next week is the All-Star break for the Carolina League. Four Salem Red Sox have been honored with All-Star status. for next Tuesday's contest in Frederick.

Leading the way is pitcher Kutter Crawford, He's been a dominate starter for the Sox this year with four wins in 13 starts, a 3.14 era and 73 strikeouts.

Also chosen is first baseman Pedro Castellanos. The hard-hitting first basman has 37 runs batted in and a .980 fielding percentage..

Joining Castellanos in the infield is shortstop Ryan Fitzgerald. He's hitting .315 with a team leading 39 rbi's and a .980 fielding percentage split between second and short.

Finally, Carolina League player of the month Jarren Duran leads the league in batting average, on base percentage, slugging, hits and runs and has already been promoted to Double A Portland. He'll be honored but won't be playing.

The Hillcats have five players honored, including three pitchers. Hurlers Juan Hillman, Adam Scott and Robert Broom made the team. Infielder Nolan Jones and outfielder Oscar Gonzales also were named to the team.

The All-Star break is set for Monday thru Wednesday of next week.

