Freshman Dara Mabrey contributing early for Hokies

ROANOKE, Va. - The Virginia Tech women's basketball team is off to a 9-0 start this season, and in the process, they have had huge contributions from true freshman Dara Mabrey.

The point guard has been the perfect complement to Taylor Emery. She has started all nine games, shooting 50 percent from the field and averaging a team second-best 13.7 points. Mabrey had a big game against Monmouth, when she scored 26 points. The New Jersey native said she knew her number would be called early in the season.

"Right from the jump, even throughout the recruiting process, I personally held myself to high expectations," Mabrey said.

"Whatever goal was in front of me, I was just going to try to demolish it and take it down and just have an immediate impact as a freshman. No matter what my role is, I just try to help my team."

The Hokies have four games remaining before ACC play begins. They host Mt. St. Mary on Sunday afternoon at Cassell Coliseum.

