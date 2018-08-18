Gaines' role expanding in Hokies defense

BLACKSBURG, Va. - He only has two starts under his belt, but Virginia Tech defensive end Houshun Gaines is expected to play a much larger role for the Hokies in 2018.

Gaines is projected to be a starter alongside the other staples of the Hokies' front line, such as Ricky Walker and Trevon Hill. Last year, Gaines had 3.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss. The 6-foot-3 redshirt junior has had some challenges during his time in Blacksburg, but he credits defensive line coach Charley Wiles for helping steer him back in the right direction. It's a relationship both have benefited from.

"Really, I mean, he's one of our leaders, no question, you know," said Wiles.

"He played a significant role a year ago, and then he could start for the next two years. So that's pretty good," Wiles said.

"You know, my role has expanded a little bit more and I'm just excited," Gaines said.

"I'm going to challenge myself to take on a harder workload and, you know, challenge the rest of our team as well to take another step and try to take our game to a new level," said Gaines.

