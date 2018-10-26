Virginia Tech falls to Georgia Tech, 49-28

Quarterback Tobias Oliver #8 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets rushes for a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first half at Lane Stadium on October 25, 2018 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

BLACKSBURG, Va. - What began as a back-and-forth battle at Lane Stadium ended with Georgia Tech dominating the Hokies.

At the halfway point, Virginia Tech trailed Georgia Tech, 28-21.

The Yellow Jackets went on to win 49-28.

Georgia Tech quarterback Tobias Oliver only attempted one pass but ran the ball 40 times for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

The Hokies are now 4-3 for the season with four games remaining.

Georgia Tech improves to 4-4 with Thursday night's win.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.