Gill thanks Liberty University, Ian McCaw in emotional farewell

LYNCHBURG, Va. - It was a heartfelt, emotional message from Turner Gill as he addressed a room full of media and football staff members. He said the decision to resign was difficult but he felt that it was the right one to make.

"Gayle and I both wanted to help Liberty get through the transition and through the last three years of my contract. Due to several factors the past few months, I have decided I need to retire from coaching this year," Gill said.

Liberty made great strides under Gill. The Flames had a winning record in each of his seven seasons, posting a record of 47-35. That includes four Big South titles and a 2014 Football Championship Subdivision playoff appearance. Perhaps the most notable accomplishment was leading the Flames into the Football Bowl Subdivision transition the past two seasons.

"The transition from FCS to FBS was an exciting time but challenging. Very proud of the things that have occurred," said Gill.

Director of Athletics Ian McCaw and the players were surprised by the decision but said the way Gill did it speaks to his character.

"It’s just something you have to respect and admire that, in his life, faith comes first, family comes second and football comes later. I think he has his priorities right," McCaw said.

"Life isn’t about football. There’s greater things out there than football. Family is what matters and we know he has to take care of his wife so it’s not a letdown or anything like that towards us," said offensive lineman Dontae Duff.

McCaw said the search for a coach has begun and will be a swift process that Liberty hopes will wrap up at the end of next week.

