Glenvar getting new turf field

SALEM, Va. - It was a tough football season for field conditions. Consistent heavy rains left natural grass fields a muddy mess, and nobody felt the pain more than the Glenvar Highlanders.

So it's a landmark day for Glenvar to get the news that they are getting a new field.

The Roanoke County School Board approved 1.5 million dollars to bring in a new artificial-turf field and 6-lane rubberized track to the home of the Highlanders. The news was something Glenvar's been hoping for -for years.

"Actually as far back as probably 2014 when we won the state and we played the Nottoway in the state semi final game here, in a game like we played with James River this year(in heavy rains) later in the week it was talked about, but it was kind a like a pipe dream. I understand the school board's got a bunch of tough decisions to make, where to put the money and I understand all that, so I'm very appreciative of them that we finally get a field," Glenvar Athletic Director Richard McElwee said.

The project is expected to begin in 6-8 weeks. It is scheduled to be completed in time for the Highlanders football season opener later this year.

