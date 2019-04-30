Glenvar's Rachel Millirons signs to run track at Radford

SALEM, Va. - Glenvar's Rachel Millirons signed to run track at Radford University. Her friends and family, as well as the track team and coaches, were on hand as she signed her letter of intent Tuesday. She plans to continue to run long distance for the Highlanders. She said her decision was easy once she met the coach.

"I really loved the coach. I had a good connection with the coach and that's what did it. I really wanted to coach that I could trust and who I really like I'm going to be running for them for the next four years. I'm just excited, we travel more. I'm excited for that and to meet new people and have new teammates. I really like the school that I chose and I'm really excited for next year," said Millirons.

It's an exciting week for the Glenvar football program as well. Construction started on the turf field that will replace the Highlanders old field. The track will also be updated. The project is expected to be completed by August, in time for football season.

