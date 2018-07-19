Dental Dental Virginia Open activities begin at Ballyhack

ROANOKE, Va. - The Delta Dental State Open of Virginia got the golf week started in the Valley with a huge check presentation. Delta Dental representatives presented a $17,500 donation to The First Tee of Roanoke Valley at Ballyhack Golf Club. Following the giant check handoff, local professionals held a golf clinic for the 1st Tee of Roanoke along with the Boys and Girls Clubs of SW Virginia.

"It's taught me how important a "go-to" team is, how important it is to stay positive, when you don't hit the shot you want and it's taught me life skills I can carry with me for the rest of my life," Salem golfer and Drive your future academy winner Makena Witt said.

"I can honestly say how grateful I am that I went through this program, and they taught me so much and not just about golf, but of the course as well, about you and your everyday life," Hardy golfer and Life skills and leadership academy winner Cameron Dillon said.

The Delta Dental State Open of Virginia has been played at Ballyhack Golf Club since 2014. The tournament has awarded more $80,000 to The First Tee of Roanoke Valley, contributing to more than 7,000 children.

“The opportunities this tournament provides to area children cannot be overstated,” said Jennifer Blackwood, executive director of The First Tee of Roanoke Valley. “The donation provides lasting impact through our youth development programs, while the Youth Day Clinic pairs area children with leading golf experts for a day of hands-on skills development. It’s a rare chance for these kids to interact with professional golfers, and the children absolutely love the opportunity.”

Tournament play begins Thursday, with the lead group teeing off at 7:30 a.m. The field of 144 competitors take on 54 holes of exciting stroke play.

