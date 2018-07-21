Leaders reach -8 at Delta Dental State Open of Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - Round two of the Delta Dental State Open of Virginia reached the 36-hole mark with a pair of co-leaders. Salem product Fielding Brewbaker fired a 67 Friday to reach 8-under for the tournament. Amateur Jeffrey Long is at -8 at as well. Long played his college golf at Old Dominion. The cut line fell at 7-over after 36 holes at Ballyhack Golf Club. The tournament is at Ballyhack for the fifth straight year.

Delta Dental State Open of Virginia golfers who made the cut:

(a) Jeffrey Long (Ashburn), 67-69-136

Fielding Brewbaker (Salem), 69-67-136

Steve Delmar (Rockville), 71-66-137

(a) Michael Brennan (Leesburg), 69-70-139

Elliott Wilson, PGA (Midlothian), 74-65-139

Rick Schuller, PGA (Chester), 70-70-140

(a) Kurtis Grant (Herndon), 70-70-140

(a) Scott Shingler (Haymarket), 67-74-141

(a) Christopher Zhang (Blacksburg), 68-73-141

(a) Jimmy Delp (Alexandria), 71-71-142

Michael Wade (Christiansburg), 72-70-142

(a) Ian Hildebrand (Purcellville), 72-70-142

(a) Hunter Duncan (Christiansburg), 71-71-142

(a) Justin Young (Salem), 71-71-142

Greg Pieczynski, PGA (Kingston), 71-71-142

(a) Alex Price (Purcellville), 71-72-143

(a) Mark Lawrence Jr. (Henrico), 76-68-144

(a) Cameron Moore (Glen Allen), 77-67-144

Ted Brown (Henrico), 69-75-144

Troy Thorne, PGA (Warsaw), 75-69-144

Frank O'Connell, PGA (Lorton), 73-71-144

Yong Joo, PGA (Chantilly), 71-73-144

Josh Speight, PGA (Locust Hill), 73-71-144

(a) Carey Bina (Villanova), 75-69-144

(a) Buck Brittain (Tazewell), 72-73-145

(ar) Travis Benson (Falls Church), 74-71-145

Jay Woodson (Powhatan), 76-69-145

(a) Erik Dulik (Great Falls), 75-70-145

(a) Connor Messick (Herndon), 74-71-145

Jimmy Flippen Jr., PGA (Danville), 74-71-145

Bryan Jackson, PGA (Henrico), 72-73-145

(a) Dustin Groves (Charlottesville), 71-75-146

Blake Brookman (Newport News), 73-73-146

(a) Brad Chambers (Galax), 74-73-147

(a) Parker Wingfield (Newport News), 76-71-147

(a) Steve Serrao (Midlothian), 73-74-147

(a) Basil Boyd IV (Martinsville), 74-73-147

(a) Trey Treadwell (Haymarket), 71-76-147

(a) Andrew Kennedy (Richmond), 77-70-147

John O'Leary, PGA (Sterling), 77-70-147

(a) Parker See (Staunton), 75-73-148

Jeremy Hyjek, PGA (Williamsburg), 72-76-148

Chris Dillow, PGA (Newport News), 78-70-148

Bill Fedder, PGA (Charlottesville), 77-71-148

Michael Mauk, PGA (Alexandria), 70-78-148

(a) Thomas Wharton (Washington ), 75-74-149

Tyler Satorius (Fairfax), 80-69-149

(a) Ross Funderburke (Roanoke), 77-72-149

(a) William Smith (Martinsville), 76-73-149

(a) Patrick Gareiss (Chesapeake), 73-76-149

(a) Connor Johnson Jr. (Richmond), 80-69-149

(a) Jimmy Taylor (Alexandria), 76-73-149

Brendan McGrath, PGA (Centreville), 76-73-149

Mike Morrone, PGA (Powhatan), 72-77-149

Ryan Zylstra (Richmond), 74-75-149

(a) Brenton Flynn (Vienna), 74-75-149

(a) Brandon Weaver (Purcellville), 77-73-150

Martin Chandler, PGA (Forest), 74-76-150

Ji Soo Park (Fairfax), 75-76-151

Faber Jamerson, PGA (Appomattox), 75-76-151

(a) Chris Robb (Stafford), 76-75-151

Matt Evans, PGA (Manakin-Sabot), 78-73-151

(a) Chandler Wilkins (Danville), 72-79-151

Vishal Giri (Chantilly), 78-73-151

Joseph Lussier, PGA (Lovettsville ), 75-76-151

(a) James Tyler (Virginia Beach), 77-74-151

Josh Apple (Leesburg), 77-74-151

(a) Ralston King (Richmond), 78-73-151

