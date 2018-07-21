Leaders reach -8 at Delta Dental State Open of Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - Round two of the Delta Dental State Open of Virginia reached the 36-hole mark with a pair of co-leaders. Salem product Fielding Brewbaker fired a 67 Friday to reach 8-under for the tournament. Amateur Jeffrey Long is at -8 at as well. Long played his college golf at Old Dominion. The cut line fell at 7-over after 36 holes at Ballyhack Golf Club. The tournament is at Ballyhack for the fifth straight year.
Delta Dental State Open of Virginia golfers who made the cut:
(a) Jeffrey Long (Ashburn), 67-69-136
Fielding Brewbaker (Salem), 69-67-136
Steve Delmar (Rockville), 71-66-137
(a) Michael Brennan (Leesburg), 69-70-139
Elliott Wilson, PGA (Midlothian), 74-65-139
Rick Schuller, PGA (Chester), 70-70-140
(a) Kurtis Grant (Herndon), 70-70-140
(a) Scott Shingler (Haymarket), 67-74-141
(a) Christopher Zhang (Blacksburg), 68-73-141
(a) Jimmy Delp (Alexandria), 71-71-142
Michael Wade (Christiansburg), 72-70-142
(a) Ian Hildebrand (Purcellville), 72-70-142
(a) Hunter Duncan (Christiansburg), 71-71-142
(a) Justin Young (Salem), 71-71-142
Greg Pieczynski, PGA (Kingston), 71-71-142
(a) Alex Price (Purcellville), 71-72-143
(a) Mark Lawrence Jr. (Henrico), 76-68-144
(a) Cameron Moore (Glen Allen), 77-67-144
Ted Brown (Henrico), 69-75-144
Troy Thorne, PGA (Warsaw), 75-69-144
Frank O'Connell, PGA (Lorton), 73-71-144
Yong Joo, PGA (Chantilly), 71-73-144
Josh Speight, PGA (Locust Hill), 73-71-144
(a) Carey Bina (Villanova), 75-69-144
(a) Buck Brittain (Tazewell), 72-73-145
(ar) Travis Benson (Falls Church), 74-71-145
Jay Woodson (Powhatan), 76-69-145
(a) Erik Dulik (Great Falls), 75-70-145
(a) Connor Messick (Herndon), 74-71-145
Jimmy Flippen Jr., PGA (Danville), 74-71-145
Bryan Jackson, PGA (Henrico), 72-73-145
(a) Dustin Groves (Charlottesville), 71-75-146
Blake Brookman (Newport News), 73-73-146
(a) Brad Chambers (Galax), 74-73-147
(a) Parker Wingfield (Newport News), 76-71-147
(a) Steve Serrao (Midlothian), 73-74-147
(a) Basil Boyd IV (Martinsville), 74-73-147
(a) Trey Treadwell (Haymarket), 71-76-147
(a) Andrew Kennedy (Richmond), 77-70-147
John O'Leary, PGA (Sterling), 77-70-147
(a) Parker See (Staunton), 75-73-148
Jeremy Hyjek, PGA (Williamsburg), 72-76-148
Chris Dillow, PGA (Newport News), 78-70-148
Bill Fedder, PGA (Charlottesville), 77-71-148
Michael Mauk, PGA (Alexandria), 70-78-148
(a) Thomas Wharton (Washington ), 75-74-149
Tyler Satorius (Fairfax), 80-69-149
(a) Ross Funderburke (Roanoke), 77-72-149
(a) William Smith (Martinsville), 76-73-149
(a) Patrick Gareiss (Chesapeake), 73-76-149
(a) Connor Johnson Jr. (Richmond), 80-69-149
(a) Jimmy Taylor (Alexandria), 76-73-149
Brendan McGrath, PGA (Centreville), 76-73-149
Mike Morrone, PGA (Powhatan), 72-77-149
Ryan Zylstra (Richmond), 74-75-149
(a) Brenton Flynn (Vienna), 74-75-149
(a) Brandon Weaver (Purcellville), 77-73-150
Martin Chandler, PGA (Forest), 74-76-150
Ji Soo Park (Fairfax), 75-76-151
Faber Jamerson, PGA (Appomattox), 75-76-151
(a) Chris Robb (Stafford), 76-75-151
Matt Evans, PGA (Manakin-Sabot), 78-73-151
(a) Chandler Wilkins (Danville), 72-79-151
Vishal Giri (Chantilly), 78-73-151
Joseph Lussier, PGA (Lovettsville ), 75-76-151
(a) James Tyler (Virginia Beach), 77-74-151
Josh Apple (Leesburg), 77-74-151
(a) Ralston King (Richmond), 78-73-151
