PULASKI, Va. - Gov. Ralph Northam better warm up his arm before Saturday.

Virginia's governor is scheduled to throw the first pitch at Calfee Park when the Pulaski Yankees face the Kingsport Mets at 7 p.m.

The Yankees just set a single-game attendance record with 3,592 fans at Sunday's game.

Want to go to the game? Click here to go to the Yankees website and purchase tickets.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.