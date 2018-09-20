Grayson County moving to Class 1

ROANOKE, Va. - Grayson County was approved to move Class 1, Region 1C.

The VHSL made the approval Wednesday at its monthly meeting. The change will take effect beginning with the 2019-2020 school year. The group also approved the region plan for classes 1 through 4. Grayson County was one of four schools to appeal its classification and/or region assignment back in August.

Bassett High School appealed its classification and requested to move down from Class 4 to Class 3. Liberty appealed its region assignment and requested to move from Class 3D to Class 3C. Rockbridge County also appealed its region assignment, requesting to move from Class 3D to Class 3C.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.