Had a ticket for the ECU/Virginia Tech game? You'll soon get your refund

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech is now in the process of refunding tickets for the canceled football game against East Carolina University earlier this season.

The game that was scheduled for Sept. 15 had to be canceled when ECU made the decision to not travel to Blacksburg for the game, due to Hurricane Florence hitting the university.

Here's what ticket holders for the game need to know:

All credit card orders will be automatically refunded to the card that was used for the initial purchase.

All check and cash orders will be refunded by check to the account that made the purchase.

Individuals who purchased single-game tickets at the ticket office window at Lane Stadium with a check or cash for the game against ECU, you will need to contact the ticket office at hokietix@vt.edu to explore refund options.

All tickets ordered through StubHub, Virginia Tech's official secondary market partner, will be refunded by Stub Hub.

All tickets ordered through other secondary marketplaces will also be refunded. Individuals who purchased tickets via secondary markets other than StubHub should contact those vendors directly to inquire about their refund.



Patrons should expect refunds to appear on their credit card statements within three to six weeks, depending on how long their financial institution takes to release the refund.

Anyone with additional questions is encouraged to contact the ticket office at 540-231-6731 or 1-800-828-3244.

