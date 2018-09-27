Hamlin visits Roanoke, talks Roval ahead of Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. - He has yet to win a race this season but Denny Hamlin wants to change that on Saturday.

He's currently last in playoffs standings as NASCAR takes on the Roval course in Charlotte to conclude the first round of the playoffs. The goal is simple: If Hamlin wins, he's in.

"Yeah, we want to keep going. Obviously, it's been a tough start to the playoffs, no doubt about it, but we've got to do everything we can to try and win the race," Hamlin said.

"We know that and I believe we can. I believe we were one of the top five cars when we tested there. Somebody has to win it. We know it's going to be a crazy race but I feel like there's no reason why we can't go there and win," said Hamlin.

The Virginia native was in Roanoke on Wednesday morning, hosting a meet and greet and autograph session at the new Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Roanoke.

