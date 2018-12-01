Heritage preparing for Lord Botetourt in state semifinal

ROANOKE, Va. - Heritage and Lord Botetourt will go head to head in what will be a Class 3 collision.

The Pioneers are led by senior quarterback Jabari Blake, who has thrown for more than 1,800 yards and rushed for more than 1,100. He is a pivotal part of a very balanced offense that put up 44 points in last week's win over Liberty. Heritage fell to Hopewell in last year's state championship game, and they have their eyes on returning to the big stage.

"We really want to get back there bad. There's some unfinished business left on the field. We got to go out there Friday and prepare this week and go out and execute Saturday," said Blake.

"I think right now, it's more about proving. Nobody really gave us a chance to be here. We lost a lot of kids who are playing in college now, so on and so forth, but right now, it's 48 minutes on Saturday. It's a great football team, and may the best team win," said head coach Brad Bradley.

"I think this is a tale of two teams that are not really going to change a lot. I think we're both disciplined teams, and I think it's going to be the team that comes out and executed the best and makes the least amount of mistakes," said Bradley.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.